Stratton House Hotel unveils plans for new spa coming in spring 2021

Cirencester’s Stratton House Hotel is to unveil a new spa in spring 2021, as part of rolling investment into the business.

The hotel, owned and operated by Aidan and Sarah Stevens, is to launch The Spa in the Garden later this year, which will be housed in a new extension currently under construction.

The new addition will comprise a sauna, steam room, experience showers, Jacuzzi and relaxation areas overlooking the garden.

Treatments will use products from Temple Spa.

Aidan and Sarah Stevens first took over Stratton House Hotel in 2016 and since then have invested £1.5m into improving the business, upgrading its bedrooms, restaurant and function rooms.

Aidan Stevens says: “Over the past year, wellbeing and self-care have become more important than ever. We want to provide the perfect setting for some relaxation and recuperation time for locals and visitors to the Cotswolds alike. Our completion goal should allow us to open the spa at the same time as lockdown restrictions are finally eased. The phrase ‘new year, new opportunities’ is certainly ringing true for us in 2021.”

Stratton House was the former home of 17th century wool merchants, the Masters family, until 1947 when it became a hotel.