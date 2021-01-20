Strong summer of travel could save 100 million tourism jobs

More than 100 million jobs could return to the global Travel & Tourism sector during 2021, as the world recovers from the covid-19 pandemic, says the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

A strong summer of travel is expected as the sector begins its road to recovery from late March onwards, with many major travel companies reporting a significant rise in forward bookings.

The sector’s revival is backed by WTTC’s latest economic forecast, which gives further hope for the year ahead to businesses and millions of people employed in the sector worldwide.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, WTTC warned 174 million global Travel & Tourism jobs were at risk.

However, in its latest analysis, WTTC’s most optimistic scenario predicts as many as 111 million jobs could be revived – but this would still be 17% below 2019 figures, accounting for 54 million fewer jobs.

This best-case scenario, with travel recovery starting from late March, factors in widespread vaccination programmes and a swift adoption of comprehensive test-and-trace regimes, together with continual, strong international coordination from the private and public sectors.

However, the forecast’s more conservative outcome would still see a return of 84 million jobs, but this would be 25% below 2019 levels, with 82 million fewer jobs recovered.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Our latest research supports this and shows there is definitely hope on the horizon for the global Travel & Tourism sector in the year ahead, with the possible recovery of up to 111 million jobs.

“But we must guard against complacency as the recovery is not a forgone conclusion. There is still a long way to go and we will encounter many more bumps in the road ahead. Vaccinations in major source markets, such as the UK and the U.S., will help us navigate our way out of the pandemic into a world where travel can once again thrive.

“We cannot rely solely upon one solution and the rollout of vaccines to restart international travel; testing on departure will still be critical to restore travel while respecting the safe protocols and recovering as many jobs as possible across travel & tourism, and throughout the wider economy.”