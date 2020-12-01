Struggling with tech? Submit your questions to the experts as part of BH Tech Clinic with Criton

Are you struggling to understand which technology will best suit your hospitality business in the ‘new normal’? Perhaps you need to find out what solutions will help you adapt operations to comply with restrictions, or the innovations available to ensure you maximise sales and drive business while occupancies remain low?

We can help you find the answers.

Boutique Hotelier has partnered with the experts at Criton to run a special Tech Clinic, designed to help you discover how best to choose the right technology for your hotel.

Story continues below Advertisement

We will gather questions from you, the hotel owners, operators and managers, and select a handful for Julie Grieve, founder and CEO at Criton, to answer as part of a recorded virtual Hot Seat, which will then appear on the daily BH news alert and online via the website and social channels.

So to get involved in this special initiative and make the most of this one-off opportunity to get your tech queries answered, please submit your questions to the BH team via Editor Zoe Monk on zoe.monk@itppromedia.com by Wednesday December 9th.

The question has no length limit and can be as specific as possible, and operators can submit multiple questions.

The Tech Clinic is open to all hotels in the UK.