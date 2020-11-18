Sturgeon moves 11 areas of Scotland into toughest tier of restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has placed 11 areas in Scotland under the country’s toughest Covid restrictions from Friday.

The move, which is expected to impact two million people, will see level four rules brought in across western and central Scotland, including Glasgow.

The new measures will mean non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants will have to close.

Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers.

The level four restrictions will stay in place until 11 December and impact East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will also move to level four.

However, East Lothian and Midlothian will move from level three to level two from next Tuesday, Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon also said the existing advice for people in level three or four not to travel outside their own council area except for “certain essential purposes” will become law from Friday.

This will also mean that people living elsewhere in Scotland must not travel to level three or level four areas, except for essential purposes, and there must be no non-essential travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK.