Sundial Group looks to offload two country hotels for over £10m

Knight Frank has been appointed to sell two country hotels, Highgate House and Woodside Hotel, on behalf of Sundial Group, a family business who specialise in country and conference hotels.

The two properties are being offered for £6.5m for Highgate House and £4.95m for Woodside Hotel and have been owned by the Sundial Group for the last 60 years.

Highgate House is a former 17th century coaching inn in the Northamptonshire countryside, comprising 93 bedrooms within the manor house and outbuildings, 12 conference rooms, 22 smaller syndicate rooms, a bar and restaurant and gym and sauna.

Woodside Hotel is a former Victorian country house dating back to 1880 with amenities including a tennis court and pitch and putt golf course.

Encompassing 74 bedrooms, restaurant, bar, pub style brasserie and a swimming pool with associated sauna and 21 meeting rooms, Woodside Hotel has recently refurbished its bar and lounge area.

Now predominantly used as country hotels, Highgate House had a turnover of over £3.3m, whilst Woodside Hotel had a turnover in excess of £2.3m to year end 2019.

Henry Jackson, head of hotel agency at Knight Frank, commented: “The combination of the multi-faceted leisure and corporate business facilities, strong accommodation offering, and peaceful yet accessible locations that these hotels boast should demonstrate their versatility and appeal to investors. There is also the opportunity for further value to be derived from their potential for alternative use case subject to planning as well as the option to reposition and rebrand.”

Tim Chudley, managing director at Sundial Group, said: “We have enjoyed the past 60 years as guardians of these wonderful businesses, and as a family have decided to find the best way to pass on the Sundial legacy to new owners that will invest and continue to employ our wonderful people, hosting memorable meetings and events for our clients. We look forward to continuing business as usual in the meantime before handing over to the right new owners for the next phase of the business.”

Both of these properties have the potential for alternative use and can be sold jointly or separately.