Supercity Aparthotels secures £10m investment deal to grow UK portfolio

Supercity Aparthotels has secured £10m equity to grow its portfolio of serviced apartment hotels.

Following the launch of their sixth site this year, the company plans to expand its offering across key locations in the UK.

Over the past 11 years, the privately-owned group has grown to six freehold aparthotels comprising 300 units across London, Manchester and Brighton.

Since 2009, Supercity Aparthotels has opened four sites in London: Templeton Place and Nevern Place in Earl’s Court, The Rosebery in Clerkenwell, The Chronicle on Chancery Lane, plus Church Street in Manchester and Q Square in Brighton.

Chairman of Supercity Aparthotels, Roger Walters said: “Despite a challenging year for the industry, by owning our real estate, brand and operating company we have been able to quickly adapt our business and maximise the trading performance of each location. We have continued to invest in the business, ensuring that all properties maintain our high standards.”

Philip J Houghton was appointed to the role of managing director earlier this year.

Formerly a founding partner of Starboard Hotels, CEO of Safestay PLC and most recently an advisor to private equity funds on hospitality investment opportunities, Houghton commented: “I am delighted to join Supercity Aparthotels which is a leading brand, owner and operator in the emerging Aparthotel sector. I look forward to supporting the growth ambitions of the company as we seek real estate backed opportunities that meet our investment criteria.”