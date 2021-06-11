Supercity reaches deal to develop new York aparthotel

Operator Supercity Aparthotels has secured a new site in York after reaching a deal with North Star to develop the new offering.

Due to open in 2023, construction of the new property will begin this summer.

Over the past 12 years, the group has grown to six aparthotels across London, Manchester and Brighton.

Story continues below Advertisement

Designed by architects Vincent & Brown and funded by Supercity Aparthotels private family office, the new build development will deliver a contemporary building that compliments the famed Georgian character of Micklegate.

The aparthotel development will also include a new bar and restaurant space.

Chairman of Supercity Aparthotels, Roger Walters said “We are thrilled to have secured such a great site in York. Micklegate’s rich history, vibrant nightlife and proximity to transport links make it the ideal location for our guests. The development will blend beautifully into York’s famous gateway street, and we look forward to bringing our stylish hallmark interiors and warm service to this great city.”