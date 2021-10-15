SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: A new showroom for Sleepeezee

Sleepeezee has been making outstanding mattresses for over 96 years – today, every single Sleepeezee product is still made in the UK at their factory based in Rochester, Kent.

As Royal Warrant holders marking the best of British, the company is renowned for manufacturing superior quality beds and mattresses, tailored to optimise any available space and giving customers a great night’s sleep for years to come.

Working with various partners and suppliers in the UK and abroad, Sleepeezee is pleased to announce the opening of a brand new showroom, which has been reconstructed over the past four months in order to enhance the experience of Sleepeezee’s partners and clientele. The new showroom features a variety of Sleepeezee’s mattress offerings, including the dedicated export and hospitality ranges, as well as its retail collections.

The Sleepeezee team is extremely excited about the new showroom – the new graphics and campaign messaging featured in the lightboxes help showcase the products, and there’s an additional modern seating area for meetings and presentations.

Sleepeezee is a long-term partner across all areas of hospitality, both in the UK and all over the world and is known for providing reliable products as well as consistent advice and solutions, no matter the space or scale of their customers’ businesses. With door to door delivery, professional installation as well as removal and recycling as part of their service, they are committed to ensuring that hotel guests are provided with an exceptional sleep solution.

Visit www.sleepeezee.com/hospitality/ or to make an appointment to visit the Sleepeezee showroom, please contact our Contracts Team on 01634 729 425.