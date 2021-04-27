SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: BC Softwear’s sustainability credentials

As leading textile experts and suppliers, BC SoftWear offers advice and support to hotel and spa projects at the early stages of the development.

The in-depth understanding of spa linen and the practical needs for both the hotel and spa provide the project teams with invaluable advice for energy saving solutions. With a wide range of towels in various weights and styles the company provides a uniquely personalised service for your business with the benefits of fast delivery supported by the large warehouse in Berkshire.

Sustainable initiatives & boosting a hotel’s green initiatives

The entire SmartSoft® collection is 100% guaranteed for sustainability and energy saving, verified by the Laundry and Technology Centre, designed to reduce costs, and increase efficiency right across your business. Choosing the SmartSoft® bathrobes and towels means that you can save up to 70% energy and 30% in the reduction of drying times, especially if you have an in-house laundry. The reduction in drying times will also help to reduce stock turnaround times and help with improving staff efficiencies, a welcome economic plus factor for the housekeeping teams. The entire range is also completely snag free, since it is made from knitting technology, giving a far longer lifespan to the towels.

Choosing a brand with an environmental conscience also sends an important message of awareness of the value and importance place on sustainability to your guests too. The towelling factory in Turkey has also invested in a range of environmentally friendly technologies to help reduces its own carbon footprint; Saving 60% on water consumption by changing its dyeing and rinsing process and reducing the amount of natural gas consumed in its processes. Through the factory’s solar power plant, the factory has saved over a million trees and replanted trees in a 28 million sqm area – that is eight times larger than New York’s Central Park.

With the introduction of SmartKnit, we can now provide sustainable solutions for every area from the hotel bedroom to the spa treatment couch. Barbara Cooke says: “We have gone out of our way to ensure that the entire SmartSoft® collection which includes towels and the bathrobes still offers the softness and luxurious feel that is inherent in all our existing ranges providing a vital combination of both sustainability and luxury.”

