SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Beachfront business coffee machine upgrade gets the edge over competitors

Chris Kraszewski, owner of popular ‘Carat’s’ coffee bar the West Sussex seaside town of Southwick, used the imposed isolation of lockdown for some serious self-examination. “Is my offer right, is my café layout right; am I offering the right products, am I making a good job of marketing my business?”

He decided that the time was right – to change the way that Carat’s made coffee. “Our old machine had served us well”, Chris said, “but it was showing signs of age… I knew we could do better.”

For advice, Chris consulted his long-time supplier and friend Paul Ramsey, whose coffee business, Domluca, was located down the road in Rustington.

Paul suggested Gaggia’s critically acclaimed flagship coffee machine, La Reale.

“We’ve been fans of La Reale since its arrival in the UK in 2019; we appreciated its potential immediately. We’ve installed many, many coffee machines over the years and I can honestly say that the drink flavour achieved by the Reale is the best we have ever experienced,” Paul said, “and it’s affordable. I was in no doubt that would be the right choice for Carat’s.”

“I’m glad we made the decision to go for it”, Chris said. “Because ours is the first La Reale machine to be installed in the Brighton area, it really has given us a head start on our competitors. The machine not only looks amazing, it creates the best tasting drink we‘ve ever served.”