SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Clifton Food Range returns to Commercial Kitchen Show

For the first time in two years, British brand Clifton Food Range is back exhibiting at Commercial Kitchen Show.

Clifton Food Range design and manufacture sous vide water baths and circulators for consistent controlled cooking. They allow chefs to cook in a precise temperature-controlled environment, producing consistently perfect results.

“We are very excited to attend Commercial Kitchen Show this year and meet customers face-to-face again. For them to be able to see and touch our products, as well as discuss their projects with us, will be a long-awaited occasion,” explains marketing manager Charlotte Cross.

On display at Commercial Kitchen Show will be the popular single and Duobath™ sous vide water baths ideal for long slow cooks, and the digital clip-on immersion circulator. Visitors will also get the chance to see the integrated digital water baths that are designed to be installed into kitchen work surfaces. Available in 8, 14 and 28 litre configurations.

Clifton’s sous vide products will enable chefs wanting to improve their process in the kitchen while maintaining the food’s flavours as well as operators wanting to save money efficiently.

Clifton Food Range water baths and circulators are manufactured in Great Britain by Nickel-Electro Ltd, a specialist and brand leader in temperature control science equipment. The baths are widely established as an indispensable piece of equipment for leading chefs worldwide.

Visitors will be warmly welcomed on stand A22 by the Clifton Food Range’s team.

Website: https://www.cliftonfoodrange.co.uk/



