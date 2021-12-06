Supplier Spotlight: Elstead Lighting

Lighting is an essential part of creating ambience in any venue, so it’s important to make the right decision when shopping for light fixtures.

In our latest supplier spotlight, we are showcasing family-owned Elstead Lighting. Check out what they can do for you below.

The story of Elstead Lighting

Celebrating more than 50 years of UK Manufacturing, Elstead Lighting is still owned by the

Lucas family who are very proud to present a comprehensive Decorative Lighting Collection for the hospitality sector. There are many great models from the UK team as well as USA partners Feiss, Hinkley, Quoizel, Kichler and Flambeau. The collection is backed by very large stock holdings in both the UK and Polish distribution centres so that Elstead can help you deliver turnkey projects.

Lighting for outdoor living

See our range of IP44 outdoor chandeliers, ideal for alfresco dining areas. If your hotel is by the coast, be sure to check out the great new ranges of outdoor lanterns in our Coastal Collection. These models are designed to handle the harshest of heat, cold and saline conditions.

For traditional and historic hospitality venues there are many ranges with large scale lanterns available.

Lighting for foyers and restaurants

Look out for the large and dramatic chandeliers. There are also a number of great pendant options for restaurants which can have bespoke shades made to blend in with your decor.

Lighting for corridors

Elstead has a large collection of statement wall lights and semi-flush fittings ideal for corridors.

Lighting for bedrooms

Table lamps are an ideal addition when considering an extra layer of lighting in the bedroom or foyer. Elstead’s collection includes more than 150 options off the shelf but has a bespoke shade making service in-house to change up to something extra special.

Lighting for bathrooms

Elstead offers many classic and modern mirror lights, ideal for those vanity tasks. You will also find many great options of IP44 wall sconces and pendants to provide ambient, relaxing bathrooms.

Find out more about Elstead Lighting

Visit the national Elstead Lighting showroom in Alton, Hampshire to see almost 3,000 inspirational decorative lighting products on permanent display or request a set of catalogues.

You can also see the collection by visiting elsteadlighting.com