SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Enter a new world of guest communication

Digitalisation is changing the way hotels operate. The global pandemic has highlighted the need for a digital presence in hotels, whether modern or traditional. SuitePad provides products and services that enable hotels to offer better services for their guests that are more streamlined and cost-effective for hoteliers.

SuitePad provides digital tablets for hotel rooms. Their flagship product, the digital guest directory, allows hotel guests to access information about the hotel, order room service, and book activities such as day trips and spa treatments from the comfort of their hotel room. Hotel staff can schedule and send targeted push notifications, providing the perfect solution for up- and cross-selling in a non-invasive way.

SuitePad also offers unique and exciting products. You can integrate the hotel room phone with their SuitePad Phone solution, ridding the room of outdated telephones and replacing them with modern technology at an affordable price. You can also completely replace the hotel room TV remote with the SuitePad TV solution. Guests can browse channels and even filter by language and genre to easily find something worth watching in an unfamiliar setting.

SuitePad’s products are geared towards revenue generation. Aside from up- and cross-selling—which considerably increase revenues—SuitePad’s solutions enable hotels to make considerable cost savings. SuitePad’s Green Option feature is a digital notification that enables guests to forgo room cleaning. It’s highly effective and the majority of hotels that use it save enough money to pay for their SuitePad subscription costs will some to spare! The digital format and the ability for hotels to offer an incentive makes this solution much more effective than simple signs or paper leaflet alternatives.

