SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Finding the perfect sleep solution with Sleepeezee

For many guests, a hotel is much more than just a place to stay whilst away from home. A hotel is an experience, uniquely tailored to their expectations and made memorable through every little detail. From the moment they walk through the door to the second their head hits the pillow, every element of their stay should fulfil their requirements and this is no different when it comes to the hotel bed.

A centrepiece to the room, a hotel bed should be a safe haven for guests – not only is this somewhere for them to sleep but it’s also a place where they can rest their feet after a long day of exploring, or relax with a good book before turning in. That’s why so many hotels choose Sleepeezee, a bed manufacturer with an established reputation for tailored sleep solutions.

Handcrafting in the UK and with over 96 years of experience, Sleepeezee are renowned for their excellent service and superior quality mattresses. Having worked with hoteliers all over the world, it is not surprising that they hold a Royal Warrant – a mark of excellence as well as the best in British design.

Their Hotel Tranquility mattress is a prime example of this – hand-made with care using individually pocketed springs and natural wool, this mattress provides the most outstanding and uncompromising level of comfort and support. The mattress also uses the latest cutting-edge sleep technology, with unique contouring Staycool Gel to help regulate body temperature and to immediately respond to the guest’s body shape. This mattress is also double-sided for enhanced longevity, saving hotels both time and money on their chosen sleep solutions.

Sleepeezee also provides a five-year guarantee, meaning you can offer your guests a peaceful night’s sleep for years to come.

Put quality at the heart of your guest’s stay with Sleepeezee, find out more here.