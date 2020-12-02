SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Flash Professional proven to kill SARS-CoV-2

P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, is pleased to announce that two sprays within its Flash portfolio – Flash Professional Disinfecting Multi-Surface Cleaner and Flash Professional Disinfecting Degreaser, have received test results indicating they kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when used according to label directions.

Testing was undertaken with an independent external laboratory which has confirmed the products kill the specific SARS-CoV-2 strain according to European Norm EN14476.

These products in the Flash Professional portfolio provide cleaning professionals with formulas that both clean and disinfect hard surfaces. In addition, these products can be integrated into HACCP protocols, as they disinfect according to EN1276, EN13697, EN14476, and EN1650:

Flash Professional Multi-Surface cleaner [2] offers disinfection and fast contact time to kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses in as little as 15 seconds [3] and can be used on a variety of surfaces, such as tables, counters, chairs, door knobs, drawer or cupboard handles, and windows.

offers disinfection and fast contact time to kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses and can be used on a variety of surfaces, such as tables, counters, chairs, door knobs, drawer or cupboard handles, and windows. Leveraging its degreasing power with the additional benefit of disinfection, Flash Professional Disinfecting Degreaser[4] can be used on all kitchen surfaces, is food contact safe, and kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses[5].

Meanwhile, Greg Elmore, UK & Ireland Country Sales Lead at P&G Professional comments: “Flash Professional products are innovative variants of the trusted P&G household name brand, and are simple, safe and effective to use, helping professionals to deliver an excellent customer experience.”

He adds, “The latest innovation on Flash Professional products for effective use against SARS-CoV-2 will provide business owners across the care, hospitality and foodservice sectors with peace of mind, knowing staff are using products with strong cleaning and disinfecting efficacy, used in conjunction with other safety measures such as physical distancing and face coverings.”

Under current guidance, staff in all people-facing sectors, from care to foodservice, must wear face coverings to protect fellow staff, customers, residents and visitors, supporting the nationwide effort to prevent infection. With a laser-focus on hygiene and safety, it is important to ensure cleaning and hygiene procedures are carefully followed and clearly communicated to all, along with other safety measures such as PPE and physical distancing.

P&G Professional recently launched its CleanPLUS Experience – an initiative to aid businesses in their recovery by offering resources and materials to help build trust. Businesses who sign up for the CleanPLUS Experience will have access to co-branded digital and printed materials that showcase trusted name brands such as Fairy Professional, Ariel Professional, and Flash Professional. Establishments can apply for the CleanPLUS Experience through their P&G Professional technician or by calling 0800 716 854.

To learn more about P&G Professional and its professional cleaning products please visit https://pgpro.co.uk/ or call 0800 716 854.

[1] Tested on SARS-CoV-2 and enveloped viruses according to EN14476.

[2] Flash Disinfecting Multi-Surface cleaner: Kills Enveloped Viruses (EN14476 – 15sec, clean conditions); Kills SARS-CoV-2 (EN14476 – 5min); Kills Non-Enveloped Adenovirus (EN14476 – 15min); Kills Bacteria (EN1276 – 15sec, EN13697 – 1min, EN13704 – 15min), Kills Fungi (EN1650 – 15min).

[3] Enveloped viruses according to EN14476, bacteria according to EN1276

[4] Flash Disinfecting Degreaser: Kills Enveloped Viruses (EN14476 – 1min, clean conditions); Kills SARS-CoV-2 (EN14476 – 5 min); Kills Bacteria (EN1276 – 15sec; EN13697 – 2 min; EN13704 – 15min); Kills Fungi (EN1650 – 15min).

[5] Bacteria and enveloped viruses according to EN1276, EN13697, and EN14476.