Supplier Spotlight: Gift Voucher Brilliance

In the below guest post, Gift Voucher Brilliance (powered by Clockwork Marketing) takes a look at why hoteliers should be paying real attention to gift vouchers.

Selling gift vouchers is an important way to increase hotel sales and generate revenue year-round.

Ask when the peak trading times are for coastal and country hotels, and most will answer with the standard summer, Easter, and Christmas holidays. But selling gift vouchers provides a broader opportunity to generate income outside of their key seasons.

Love it or hate it, Black Friday sales in November will extend the festive sales window. Gifts for rooms, dining and spa, will always sell, but ultimate experience type vouchers, such as a day’s sailing tuition, a whiskey distillery tour through to the craft type festive wreath making and bauble decorating gifts are also proving popular choices.

If the challenges set during the pandemic have taught us anything, then it is that we appreciate those that help to support us and our families daily. This led to a school holiday boom in teacher thank you gift vouchers. Put these dates in the calendar with the traditional Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and even Grandparents Day along with off peak promotions such as #JustForJanuary gift vouchers, and you suddenly create year-round opportunities to harness more sales.

Gift vouchers proved to be a vital sales channel for hoteliers and restaurateurs when hospitality doors closed in 2020 and 2021. Creating exciting vouchers and galvanising targeted marketing campaigns increased revenue for many owners and managers across our portfolio, with take away dining vouchers featured heavily.

