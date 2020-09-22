SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Hotel Perfect hones in on contactless guest services

It has been a challenging year so far for hoteliers and the whole tourism industry around the world, but the early signs of recovery are looking promising in the leisure sector. Hotels and guests are adapting to the new contactless world and the technology that is making this possible now.

For more than two decades we have grown to support thousands of users with our Hotel Management System all over the UK, from the tip of Cornwall to the Highlands of Scotland.

Our Cloud-based hotel management offers a variety of contactless guest services. Encouraging guests to ‘Pre-Check-in’ helps establish a pre-emptive level of guest service that can both reassure and assist the hotel in implementing contactless check-in.

Alternatively, hotels can opt for our ‘Lounge-Check-in’ app allowing arrivals to be checked-in away from reception, reducing contact in arrival and reception areas.

Check-out can run as smoothly as well. Guests may settle their room bills and check-out directly through the app for a truly contactless experience.

Our UK based development and support teams keep pace with the changing requirements of UK hotels.

Delivering solutions created by hospitality people.

