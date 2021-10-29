SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Increase spa revenue with a seamless integration

Core by Premier Software, the leading business management software solution for the spa, wellness and leisure industries, now integrates with Smartbox’s gift voucher platforms, Buyagift and Red Letter Days.

Designed to boost revenue, this new integration helps promote spa experiences through the Buyagift and Red Letter Days websites. In doing so, you can increase the visibility of spa offerings and expand your client base.

Now that hotels and spas have reopened, clients are eager to reconnect with their social circles. Spa packages are therefore an ideal activity to retail for improved wellbeing. Smartbox websites do precisely that, sharing up-to-date availability from Core.

Story continues below Advertisement

Once an experience is purchased, client data will be passed from the voucher platform to Core. Your staff will then be able to book in packages and send clients further information about their visit. This creates a smooth journey from start to finish.

“We’re really excited to be joining forces with a team who share our passion for quality spas and excellent service,” says Frances Mason, head of partner management at Smartbox UK. “By using the Premier platform, spas will be able to access a huge potential market with a seamless booking process, eliminating the effort normally associated with voucher bookings.”

Interested in Premier Software’s partnership with Smartbox? To find out more about Core, book a free presentation today. To integrate Core with Buyagift’s platform, call: +44 (0)1543 466580 or email: sales@premiersoftware.co.uk.