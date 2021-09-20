SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Let’s get digital: unpacking the modern hotel guest experience

*written by Planday

There’s nothing like the feeling of a trade show. The buzz of ideas, of exhibitors, of new beginnings for your business. It’s something we’ve all missed over the past almost two years. And we think it’s a collective excitement that the Independent Hotel Show is finally here, and it’s physical!

But while there are things about this show that will look similar, the take-outs certainly won’t be.

The modern hotel guest experience has changed. It’s vital operators adapt to take advantage of a market busting to board a plane and rediscover the magic of travel.

Amid all the analysis, the trends and the predictions of the shape of recovery, the underlying change is the digital uptake of guests and the impact that’s had on their expectations going forward.

But it doesn’t have to be scary, and you don’t need to completely repack everything that made your business and its experience unique.

We’ve taken a look and found the fundamentals your business needs to futureproof in the digital age. We’ve also brought together the expert opinions you actually need with practical tips you can implement and the results of an exclusive survey so you can benchmark performance.

So if you’re interested in how digital can complement the outstanding experience that makes your hotel unique, or you just want to see how an overview of factors like staff availability, costs and compliance in one place can save you time and money, let’s have a chat.

We’re at Stand 1342 at the Independent Hotel Show. Hope to see you there!

The Planday Team