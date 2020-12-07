SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Luxury bathroom design advice every hotel owner needs to see

A leading hospitality washroom design influencer, who specialises in luxury and customised washrooms for design-led hotels, has recommended that every hotel owner takes three essential considerations into account when a new washroom is being created for their venue.



Brad Culmer, of renowned accessible washroom specialists Fitzroy of London, pointed out that flagship and boutique venues with impactful design elsewhere throughout their building should apply the same standards of attention to detail in the presentation of accessible washrooms.



“Firstly, the days of unremarkable metal accessibility fixtures being the norm are long gone.



“Instead, a luxurious range of high end and tactile finishes for items like grab rails are now available to hotel owners. In a design-led hotel customers will expect to see the design theme continue into washrooms, this can be achieved through finishes like high-quality brushed bronze, matt black or steel with a beautiful polished finish.”



Brad added that hotels who are invested in how visitors experience their space can, and should, be just as demanding in terms of product design: “Accessible washroom items like grab rails and shower seats can be customised to match say, the taps used by a hotel, or to perfectly compliment the design of the entire venue.”



He concluded by reminding hoteliers that removable accessible washroom accessories are now available and are ideal for hotel settings.



Fitzroy of London’s designers were finalists in the ‘Best in British Product Design’ Brit List awards and were part of the International Hotel and Property Award-winning Great Scotland Yard Hotel project. The company is a pacesetter in its niche: high end accessibility fixtures for prestige hotels worldwide. Its accessibility and design experts can assist hotel owners with Core Collection range products, customised fixtures or even washroom design collaboration through its cutting edge Studio Fitzroy service.

*sponsored post

www.fitzroyoflondon.com