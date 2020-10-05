SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Luxury fabrics with anti-bac certification

Spanish brand Girones Fabrics has introduced its new line of innovative fabrics that boast a antibacterial certification to ensure hoteliers can be confident in providing a safe environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The global supplier and manufacturer has unveiled its top Dim Outs with the certification from AITEX with virucidal properties using silver ION technology to give guests a safe experience, coming in a range of colours and designs to fit with every interior.

Fabrics can also be customised and made bespoke to work with your design scheme.

The Dim Out fabrics are sustainable, flame retardant and completely block out the light, and now are hygienic and safer for guests.

One customer said: “Dim Out curtains not only block out the light but also help to maintain the temperature of the room, are soft to the touch and retain their quality wash after wash. We also have no worries because the fabric follows FR Standards.”