SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: New anti-bac water tap from Triflow Concepts

Established in 1978, Triflow Concepts are best known for developing the world’s first tap to deliver hot, cold, and filtered water from a single spout.

Triflow are now proud to launch our NEW Triflow O3 water tap range. Providing you with award-winning Anti-Bacterial water at just the touch of a button.

Triflow O3 Water is produced using an Ozone generator located under the sink, mixing air and a little bit of electricity into the water.

Story continues below Advertisement

Independently verified by TUV, one of the world’s leading testing service providers, washing your hands for just 10 seconds with Triflow O3 Water will remove 99.99% of microbes and viruses chemical FREE.

3,000 times more powerful than Chlorine, using Triflow O3 water on hands, worksurfaces and food will help to protect you and your family.

Triflow O3 water will reduce the amount of soap and antibacterial spray that you will use. Therefore, helping towards reducing your single use plastic footprint.

Additional benefits to Triflow O3 include removing odors from Fish, Garlic and Smoke.

Triflow O3 can also help to preserve food up to 2-3 times longer.

2 Year Guarantee on both Generator and Tap

Award-winning tap designs to perfectly complement any kitchen or bathroom.

IDEA Design Award – Gold Winner

Good Design Award – Winner

To find out more about Triflow O3 contact us on:

Tel: 0800 999 3959

Email: info@triflowconcepts.com Web: www.triflowO3.com

*sponsored post