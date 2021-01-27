SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: New SaaS PMS software available for £1 a month for first 3 months

acomos, global hospitality software provider, has announced the launch of its new software as a service property management system, running with a special launch price of only £1 per month for the first 3 months.

As a response to the growing demand for a software as a service (SaaS) property management system (PMS), acomos has launched a new SaaS PMS, specifically designed for hotels, B&B’s and guesthouses who are looking for a simple, yet powerful hotel management solution.

The new acomos provides hoteliers with a SaaS PMS, commission-free booking engine and channel manager integration, with a wide range of features including finance and reporting, email automation, housekeeping management and dynamic pricing.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new SaaS subscription model lets customers pay an affordable monthly fee in exchange for full use of its PMS. The fully inclusive fee offers substantial cost savings to the user compared to a traditional PMS. The SaaS model also offers the flexibility to access the PMS from any device, in any location, with multiple users logged in at the same time.

As part of the PMS package, hoteliers also have their own direct, commission-free booking engine, where they can receive direct bookings without paying commission to online travel agencies. The two-way integration between the PMS and booking engine ensure inventory levels are automatically updated in real-time, reducing manual errors and over-bookings.

To celebrate the launch of its first-ever SaaS PMS, acomos are offering an exclusive limited time offer for new customers. The first 50 new customers to sign up will secure a special launch price of only £1 per month for 3 months and thereafter £99 per month.

To sign up to the launch offer customers should visit www.acomos.com.