SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: New textiles brand puts sustainability in the spotlight

Leading global textile company, Vision Support Services, has launched ecopure, a new brand of sustainable textiles.

ecopure offers innovative and ecological products, helping textile services and the laundry industry achieve their own ecological goals.

The ecopure product range offers everything required to produce a complete and eco-friendly guest room from duvets to pillows, to flat bed linen, towels, bathrobes and slippers.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the biggest trends in hospitality for 2020 is that of the eco-conscious guest. The current spotlight on climate change has made hotel guests increasingly aware of environmental responsibility. Research published reveals that 60% of travellers who are loyal to a hotel brand say that the brand’s corporate responsibility is a key factor in their loyalty.

The world is now listening and reacting to the negative impact and implications of human consumption on the planet. This clear eco movement is now touching all industry sectors, of which hospitality is waking up to.

From the beginning, social responsibility and sustainability have been at the heart of Vision as a business.

To better serve its customer base, their best-in-class sourcing team have set out to find the most innovative and ecological textiles possible, at this point in time. Through testing materials and designing various prototypes, a unique collection of products has been created to form ecopure. As knowledge and technology evolve to produce products with a more effective and cleaner footprint, these advanced products will be added to the brand.

Across the ecopure range, the products are identified under four essential categories making it easy to identify the strengths of each product:

Recycled: Turning bottles into recycled polyester for our products and reducing waste ending up in landfill and ocean. Filled products are sourced from GRS certified mills

Organic: Products made from 100% cotton and carry GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard)

Natural: Bypassing the normal and often harsh chemical processes applied to textiles, saving on water and energy and kinder to the planet

Energy Efficient: Offering lightweight and super absorbent products resulting in easy care, quick laundering and large savings on water and energy

For more information, visit visionsupportservices.com/ecopure.