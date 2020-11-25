SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Sustainable comfort from Harrison Spinks

Designed and manufactured in the heart of Yorkshire, Harrison Spinks’ Hospitality collection of luxury beds are handcrafted using time-honoured skills and use the very finest natural and sustainable fillings, plus award-winning, 100 % recyclable pocket spring systems to create a sleeping experience for your guests which cannot be equalled.

World leaders in sustainable comfort innovation, our aim is to provide your guests with not only the most comfortable and supportive but a healthy and environmentally sound night’s sleep.

We are the proud recipients of not one but two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in Sustainable Development and in 2019 gained a Carbon Neural+ accreditation.

From growing our own natural and sustainable fillings on our North Yorkshire farm, to manufacturing 100% recyclable, glue free Cortec™ pocket springs to weaving 100% FR chemical free mattress fabric in-house, we are changing the way the world sleeps.

Launched in autumn 2020 our new Sprint rolled mattress collection allows hoteliers to offer their guests an environmentally sound, comfortable and luxurious night’s sleep. Each of the three models within the collection marries delicate blends of sumptuous sustainably sourced fillings and innovative spring systems, helping to achieve the ideal balance of comfort, support and body temperature management. With the glue free pocket spring system meaning each mattress can also be disassembled and recycled at the end of their lifetime, resulting in zero to landfill.

Our Sprint collection offers a mattress to suit every style of hotel and every guest. As a business we’ve committed to going glue, foam and FR chemical free and this ethos runs through our entire hospitality range, so not only will the guests sleep well, the hoteliers will sleep soundly too.

Visit www.harrisonspinks.co.uk/hospitality