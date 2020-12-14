SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: The most advanced shower toilet technology from TOTO

TOTO WASHLET – THE MOST ADVANCED SHOWER TOILET TECHNOLOGY

Focusing on the wellbeing of hotel guests whilst fulfilling the demanding needs of hotels requires high quality, well designed products.

TOTO WASHLET offers hoteliers a comprehensive range of shower toilet choices across style, scale and budget, making it the perfect hotel solution that offers guests an enhanced experience.

The original warm water wash and dry shower-toilet

The Japanese sanitaryware manufacturer is working closely with specifiers, hotel procurement teams, interior designers and architects to supply these next level products.

TOTO WASHLET are tried and tested products, chosen for innovation, technologies and design, with more than 50 million WASHLETs sold over the last 40 years.

First choice for hotels

TOTO WASHLET collection is rapidly becoming the go to choice for hoteliers in the UK, Europe and internationally with more than 3,000 hotels outside of Japan, choosing TOTO for the enhanced guest experience.

With a reputation for delivering superior products to hotels, both large and small, across the globe, TOTO has a reputation for the manufacture and supply of the very best in WASHLET shower-toilet sanitaryware.

Pioneering hygiene goals

Hygienic, high performance ceramic glaze, innovative (low aerosol) tornado flush, rimless bowl combine with heated seat and premist are all as standard; additional features include E Water + (electrolised water) and auto functions. The WASHLET allows guests improved hygiene in a very convenient and comfortable way.

