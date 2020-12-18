SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT: Why Fitzroy of London chose 2020 to launch a new look

In addition to an all-new website, compliant washroom pacesetters Fitzroy of London also choose 2020 to complete a substantial expansion of its marketing and internal communications activity.



Craig Anderson, Managing Director of parent company NYMAS Group, explained that the first COVID lockdown period meant a chance to launch a hunt for improvements in Fitzroy of London looks and feels for everyone who works with his team.



“Earlier this year we look a hard look at our brand message, how we communicate with our clients and even how we communicate within the business.



“That’s why the work we launched to sharpen our brand language, enhance our marketing and refresh our website was matched by internal schemes – like staff promotions, employee of the month and a new staff newsletter – to work in the best way possible within our specialist team too.”



Craig added that the new website “sits at the heart of all of these achievements as it aims to give a clearer, easier way for clients like designers and architects to understand the full scope of our luxury products and bespoke services”.



An extensive customer feedback exercise has been carried out, and will continue, to further hone the improvements seen this year as the business enters 2021.

