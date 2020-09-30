Suppliers and venues in Scotland join forces to extend Eat Out scheme into October

From tomorrow, some of Scotland’s top restaurants, venues and suppliers will join forces to unveil their own version of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, designed to drive trading momentum into autumn.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Barry Knight, director at The Full Range, and includes every element of the supply chain to create deals for diners up and down the country at a ‘pivotal time’ for the industry.

The scheme has seen Knight negotiate a support package across a range of suppliers and manufacturers to allow partner restaurants to run promotions throughout the month of October.

Participating restaurants include: Kildrummy Inn in Aberdeenshire, The Dunstane Houses in Edinburgh, Ingliston Country Club and Porters Bar & Restaurant in Dundee, among others.

Knight says: “As we approach the winter months, hospitality businesses need assistance once again which is why we have created our own version of the scheme. We have worked behind the scenes to generate additional support from a range of suppliers and manufacturers across Scotland, allowing outlets to offer their customers great deals which will help secure additional spend across the entire supply chain.”

It is hoped that the initiative – which will be open to both eat-in or takeaway outlets – will help areas that didn’t benefit first time round due to local lockdowns and take away businesses who were limited to which offers they could include in the deal.