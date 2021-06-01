Surya Hotels reopens doors to Colchester’s The George Hotel after £10m renovation

Surya Hotels has reopened The George Hotel in Colchester following a £10m renovation project, which saw the inn close for almost two years for the first time in its 500 year history.

The George has been closed since July 2019 to undergo the refurbishment, which includes a open plan lounge, extended dining room, a Moroccan-style ‘secret courtyard’ and a Victorian-inspired, eclectic afternoon tea room, due to open this summer.

The George has also welcomed Aaron Skerrit to the team, to take the helm of the kitchen and help the hotel to become Colchester’s ‘ultimate dining destination’.

Skerrit boasts a wealth of experience, having worked at Gordon Ramsay Holdings and more recently as head chef at Milsoms Hotels & Restaurants.

Designer touches across the hotel include luxury Sanderson fabrics, designer fabric upholstered headboards and bespoke lighting from Northern Lights, with the overall concept brought together by Sudbury-based interiors specialists Amor Interiors, as well as a new partnership with Bang & Olufsen.



Meanwhile local artist Lucy Tiffney was commissioned to paint a mural behind the reception desk.



Highlights of the renovation across the bedrooms include the addition of seven in-town suites, while the remaining rooms have been upgraded with Jypnos beds, smart TVs and modern bathrooms.

In January 2017, Harwich-based developer Flying Trade Group, behind the Surya Hotels brand, announced plans for the refurbishment and expansion of the George Hotel site.

Plans included the complete refurbishment of the 47 bedroom George Hotel and the conversion of nearby St Nicholas House into a new affiliated 44 bedroom hotel. St Nicholas Hotel opened its door in December 2018, almost doubling the High Street rooms available to 91.

FTG CEO Suki Dulai said: “We feel greatly privileged to have been tasked with bringing this historic site into the 21st Century while respecting its amazing heritage.



“Whilst we have brought the hotel back up to date with modern comforts our focus has always been to retain the charm and ambience of this beautiful hotel and preserve the historic atmosphere of the building. Despite unexpected set backs with the pandemic and the refurbishment going well over budget, and schedule, we have remained committed to getting this project spot on – funding the excess without cutting any corners. It has been a painstaking project but we are incredibly proud to have played a part in returning this magnificent site to its former glory and can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back.”

During the renovations Surya Hotels redistributed hotel staff across other local Surya Hotel sites. Many staff will now return to the site, led by The George Hotel General Manager Nick Wildman, who continues at the helm.

Surya Hotels is part of The Flying Trade Group and comprises 13 hotels across the UK, including Great Hallingbury Manor and the Kingscliff Hotels in Essex, the Duke’s Head in Norfolk and The Mill Hotel in Suffolk.

It also owns the Dragonfly hotel portfolio, including the Colchester site.



Under the directorship of brothers Harry and Suki Dulai, the rapidly expanding, family run, business boasts an annual turnover in excess of £170 million and an employee base of more than 1400, operating in over 30 countries.