The Bloomsbury Hotel appoints all-female senior management team

The Doyle Collection has announced the appointment of a new female senior management team at The Bloomsbury hotel, as Susanne Traudt Romero (pictured left) and Marta Padron (pictured right) join the hotel in the roles of General Manager and Assistant General Manager respectively.

Romero joins The Bloomsbury having spent 17 years working in five-star luxury hotels throughout Europe and the UK.

Most recently, Romero worked at South Place Hotel (the first hotel from D&D London), where she spent 10 years and progressed from Director of Food & Beverage to General Manager.

Padron joins The Bloomsbury having already spent four years working within The Doyle Collection Group at sister property The Bristol. Originally from Madrid, she has spent a decade working in various five-star hotels in Mexico, Spain and throughout the UK.

Romero commented: “I am thrilled to be back in the heart of London and joining the fantastic team at The Bloomsbury alongside AGM Marta Padron. This beautiful hotel is an iconic building that is full of history, and I am looking forward to welcoming back our regulars and introducing it to international markets as they return to the city this summer.

“I have a true passion for both hotels and restaurants, and believe that when the two work in harmony, they can have a truly transformative impact on a neighbourhood like ours.”

Pat King, CEO of The Doyle Collection, added: “We are delighted to welcome Susanne to The Doyle Collection team. Her experience working in top boutique and luxury hotels and restaurants across London make her an invaluable addition to the team at The Bloomsbury.

“Equally, I am so delighted to welcome Marta to London, having spent four years at another of our Doyle Collection properties, The Bristol. Marta has an intimate understanding of our culture, our genuine commitment to exemplary hospitality and the importance which we place on genuine, warm and personalised service which sets us apart. I wish them both every success as they seek to take The Bloomsbury team to another level this year.”