Table service to remain when hotels reopen in May

The government has published the full details of its Covid-19 Response Plan that will aim to bring the country out of lockdown by June 21.

The plan details how each step will look when the lockdown lifting begins for England on March 8, in a ‘cautious approach’ with five-week intervals before the next step is enforced.

April 12 is the first earliest date that hospitality venues will be able to trade again.

The plan states that non-essential retail; personal care premises such as hairdressers, salons and close contact services; and indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and spas (but not including saunas and steam rooms, which are due to open at Step 3).

Overnight stays away from home in this country will be permitted and self-contained accommodation – those that do not require shared use of bathing, entry/exit, catering or sleeping facilities – can also reopen, though must only be used by members of the same household.

Hospitality venues will be able to open for outdoor service, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain.

Step three will be when hotels, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open indoors. The table service rule however, will remain.

Click HERE to read the plan.