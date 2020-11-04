Takeaway alcohol now permitted as planned lockdown rules relaxed

Pubs, restaurants and hotels in England can now sell takeaway alcohol when the country goes into lockdown tomorrow until December 2.

At the weekend, guidance published suggested that while restaurants could sell food to takeaway, alcohol was to be banned, in contract to the first lockdown when it was allowed.

Now the planned rules have been relaxed and pre-ordered alcohol, through online, phone or text message, can be collected by customers as long as they do not enter the premises.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality said it was a ‘welcome and helpful clarification’ but stressed there was no reason why these venues could not operate as a retail outlet for pre-packaged food and drink as many did during the first lockdown in March.

“It is a welcome and helpful clarification that pubs and restaurants will be permitted to continue with off-licence sales of alcohol through delivery, as well as click and collect for pre-ordered sales,” said Nicholls.

“This was a lifeline to many businesses in the first lockdown and it is good to see common sense prevail this time too – avoiding waste and providing a valuable community service – although we can see no reason why a pub could not operate as a retail outlet for pre-packaged food and drink as many did last time.”