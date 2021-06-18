TALKING TIPPLES: Virtual Prosecco DOC tasting video special

Wine buyer, top sommelier and restaurateur Emily Harman shares her insight on how hoteliers can maximise the margin on Prosecco this summer, in a special virtual tasting hosted by Prosecco DOC and Boutique Hotelier.

Earlier this month, BH hosted an exclusive Prosecco tasting webinar with Emily Harman to help operators capitalise on the sale of Prosecco and realise the potential of the popular tipple as guests return to hotels eager to celebrate occasions missed due to the national lockdown.

During the session, we discuss Prosecco pairings, dedicated menus and how to best promote Prosecco at varying times of the day.