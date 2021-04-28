Talland Bay Hotel promotes new head chef for reopening

Talland Bay Hotel in Cornwall has announced the appointment of a new head chef, ready for the hotel’s reopening on May 17.

Senior sous chef, Glen Merriott will be stepping up to the plate at the hotel’s 2AA Rosette restaurant for what Talland Bay is predicting to be an ‘exceptionally busy year ahead’.

Marriott, who joined the hotel as a kitchen porter in 2008, and has worked his way up through the ranks since.

Story continues below Advertisement

He replaces Nick Hawke, who is departing after seven years.

“A huge part of Talland Bay Hotel’s success is the family ethos that is embedded in our culture,” says general manager, Jack Ashby-Wright. “We’re incredibly proud to nurture talent in house.”

“The hotel has won lots of awards over the last few years and is loved by locals and guests alike, so the head chef shoes are big ones to fill,” says Merriott. “But I’m really excited to be taking on the role and can’t wait to be back in the kitchen with such an incredible team.”

In November last year, Talland Bay Hotel introduced a handful of new luxury sea-view suites.