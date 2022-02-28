Buckinghamshire’s Taplow House to relaunch after adding £2m spa

Taplow House in Buckinghamshire is set to be rebranded as Taplow House Hotel & Spa this spring following the creation of a £2 million luxury spa.

Building works are already underway at the 30-bedroom property and the spa is expected to open in early May.

Works are taking place throughout the Georgian property’s ground floor and lower ground floor, while development work also encompasses the hotel’s ground floor public spaces, with new soft furnishings introduced throughout.

A mosaic floor in the reception area and hallway, uncovered during the works, is also being restored.

Partnering with luxury British skincare brand, Temple Spa, the hotel’s intimate spa will boast six treatment rooms, a nail bar and pedicure room, relaxation lounge, sauna, glazed conservatory, and an outdoor whirlpool.

Trevillion Interiors are overseeing the building work and interior design, having masterminded a spa lounge on the ground floor, located immediately above the treatment rooms, while also refreshing the hotel’s existing public spaces – the reception, dining room, drawing room and bar, and terrace area.

The repositioning of Taplow House Hotel & Spa also coincides with the appointment of Noel Capp as Executive Chef, who will be overseeing a more informal yet high-quality dining offering at the hotel, including an all-day dining concept for spa guests.

General Manager Jason McDaid comments: “Taplow House Hotel & Spa is a precious property, and we are delighted to be unveiling the next chapter in its life with the creation of a luxurious yet relaxing space for our guests.

“The team is excited to be on this new journey to create one of the best premium boutique spa hotels in south-east England, where guests can enjoy flawless standards, impeccable service and beyond-ordinary experiences.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Noel to the team, who joins us at such a special time in the property’s history. Noel is an incredibly talented chef with an impressive CV, and we know that his style of cuisine will take the hotel into a fabulous new era of dining at the hotel and spa.”