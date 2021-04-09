Tara O’Neill, Chief executive officer, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts

Tara O’Neill was appointed CEO at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts in December last year, bringing her wealth of leadership experience to the hotel chain that comprises 30 hotels and five holiday resorts in Britain, as well as four resorts in Spain.

She stepped into the role that had been filled by Gordon Fraser for many years prior, brimming with confidence that Macdonald Hotels had all the components to bounce back from the pandemic and the ‘changing face’ of the hospitality sector.

No stranger to adversity, she previously served on the board for the Jamie Oliver Group, as well as stints with KPMG and Luminar Leisure PLC, and joined Macdonald from her position of CEO at Avoca, one of Ireland’s top retail and hospitality brands.

Her appointment was a pivotal one and came at an important time for the group, ahead of the hospitality sector’s reopening. O’Neill has the ambition and strategic experience to help Macdonald Hotels to build upon its solid foundations and take the portfolio to the next level.