Taunton’s Royal Ashton hotel sold to hospitality management operator HOST RHM

The Royal Ashton Hotel in Taunton has been sold to hospitality management operator, HOST RHM.

The 37-bed hotel has undergone extensive refurbishment since it was purchased in 2016 by the seller, East Meets South West Limited. This has included external rendering, reconfiguration of certain rooms to provide more family accommodation, Wi-Fi access throughout the hotel, updating of the lobby, communal areas and en-suite bathrooms.

The hotel benefits from a prime location, situated just a five minute walk away from Taunton station, the town centre and the local cricket ground.

Story continues below Advertisement

The sale marks HOST RHM’s first independent hotel purchase in the area and the current team will remain at the hotel to deliver existing services from guest relations to operations and maintenance.

Tim Jones, Chief Executive Officer, HOST RHM, said: “This is an exciting step forward for HOST RHM and demonstrates our commitment to the local area and is the start of a new portfolio of high performing hotels for HOST RHM. Drawing on our vast experience and knowledge, we’re looking forward to applying our innovative, people driven approach to the Royal Ashton Hotel and working with the team and the local supply chain to further maximise its full potential.”

Stephen Champion, Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale adds: “We are delighted to have brokered the sale of the Royal Ashton Hotel, securing the future of the hotel and the staff who work within it. Demand for hotels in the South West remains high and we continue to see new and existing operators looking to buy quality assets with upside opportunity.”