Taylors’ acquisition of Bishopstrow Hotel marks one of South West’s ‘biggest takeovers of last 16 months’

Ian and Christa Taylor’s acquisition of Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa has marked one of the South West’s biggest hotel acquisitions of the last 16 months, as more news surrounding the takeover comes to light.

The dynamic Bath hoteliers and co-investor Jonathan Walker, acquired the 32-bedroom hotel off a guide price of £5.5m to add to their burgeoning portfolio, Kaleidoscope Collection.

They will reopen Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa on July 1.

Story continues below Advertisement

The sale saw the hotel saved from administration and will now be run alongside Homewood and The Bird in Bath. Almost 30 new hospitality jobs will be created as a result.

Jonathan Walker first worked with Ian and Christa Taylor as managing director at No.15 Great Pulteney, which the duo took over in 2015 and went on to sell to the Guest family in 2019.

Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa, set in 27 acres of Wiltshire countryside, will now be positioned as a destination hotel given its close proximity to Longleat, Stonehenge and Bath.

Mark Bevan will continue in his role as general manager – a post he has held for three years. He said: “Bishopstrow has been through a number of changes in recent years. But under the ownership of Ian and Christa Taylor with co-investor Jonathan Walker and the creative vision they have for the hotel over the next few months and beyond, there is optimism and a sense of excitement for what lies ahead.”