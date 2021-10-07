Team behind Cotswold boutique hotel expands business with launch of holiday lettings co

The team behind Cotswolds boutique hotel and restaurant, Old Stocks Inn, has launched a luxury holiday lettings company.

Tucked Away has been launched by Charlotte and Rich Tuck and Jim Cockell – the management team at the 17th-century coaching inn in Stow-on-the-Wold – and comprises a collection of holiday homes across the Cotswolds.

Tucked Away’s properties include Parson’s Barn, a 17th-century cottage that sleeps six and Cotswold Cottage, in Chipping Norton that sleeps five.

Charlotte Tuck says: “We decided to launch Tucked Away after noticing a gap in the market for luxury holiday homes which have a real connection with the area where they are located. We want to create a holiday experience that marries the home with the lifestyle its inhabitants enjoy.”

Old Stocks Inn launched in 2015 after a multi-million pound renovation project and comprises 16 bedrooms.