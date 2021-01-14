TECH CLINIC: Your technology challenges solved

Are you struggling to understand which technology will best suit your hospitality business in the ‘new normal’? Perhaps you need to find out what solutions will help you adapt operations to comply with restrictions, or the innovations available to ensure you maximise sales and drive business while occupancies remain low?

Well look no further.

Boutique Hotelier has partnered with the experts at Criton for a special Tech Clinic, designed to help you discover how best to choose the right technology for your hotel.

We speak to Julie Grieve, founder and CEO at Criton and Dwayne Pascal, chief technology officer, Criton to learn how technology can add to your business when hotels are permitted to reopen.