Tewkesbury Park appoints Andrew Nightingale in newly-created hotel manager role

Tewkesbury Park has appointed Andrew Nightingale in a newly-created role of hotel manager.

Patrick Jones, general manager at the 94-bedroom hotel, announced the new hire, saying it was at the ‘right time’ as booking demand for Tewkesbury Park picks up pace and a room refurbishment nears completion.

Nightingale joins from his most recent role as general manager at boutique hotel Grosvenor Hotel Stockbridge.

His first GM position was with The Montagu Arms in Beaulieu, where he took the hotel to four red star status and won Boutique Hotelier’s General Manager of the Year in 2019. The same year Patrick Jones was awarded Highly Commended in the same category.

Nightingale also boasts experience at the likes of Fawsley Hall as house manager, The Old Swan and Minster Mill, which was then owned by Peter de Savary, before taking up the role of operations manager at Kilworth House Hotel in Leicestershire.

Patrick Jones said: “The role of hotel manager is a new position for Tewkesbury Park, it was a position we intended to recruit pre-Covid, in response to the exponential growth of the business which we had been enjoying in the run up to Covid. So albeit delayed, we are pleased to be in a position to welcome Andrew as the new hotel manager. We’ve already seen huge numbers booking short breaks, golf breaks, plus weddings for this summer, so Andrew joins us at the right time.”