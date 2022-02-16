The Adria, Victorian Townhouse hotel in South Kensington, reopens after renovation

The Adria hotel, a five-star boutique operation in South Kensington which is located within a Victorian townhouse, has reopened following a light refurbishment.

The property comprises 24 suites, rooms and lounges – many of which boast 16 foot high ceilings – and has been restored to “seamlessly marry contemporary design with the elegance and intimacy of a timeless 19th-century residential townhouse.”

The Adria also features a breakfast room, games room, lounge complete with a Martini trolley, and a secluded winter garden.

Guests can also make use of a team of personal butlers, who offer recommendations for local attractions and a personalised service.

The hotel is located in close proximity to Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, as well as being near to Harrods.

Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) oversaw changes to the hotel’s interiors.

Erica Pritchard, Senior Associate at HBA Designs, commented: “We worked to capitalise on the building’s graceful Victorian proportions, layering a combination of tactile fabrics and timeless finishes. The intent was to retain the hotels prevalent British charm injecting a contemporary vernacular through carefully curated pieces of custom lighting, upcycling existing furniture through soft upholstery whilst focusing on the refinement of crafted details. The spaces have all been carefully constructed and furnished with a loving nod to the building’s English heritage.”

General Manager Gary Redmond, added: “The renovation represents the beginning of a new chapter for The Adria. We wanted to retain our quintessential British charm whilst offering our exclusive guests a truly exceptional five-star experience with discretion at our heart. Perfect for those seeking a luxury city staycation and international visitors to the city, we are ready to pamper and cater to the needs of each guest, showing them the very best of British elegance and indulgence.”

Rooms start from £300 per night for a superior bedroom on a bed and breakfast basis.