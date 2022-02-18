Yorkshire pub The Alice Hawthorn adds 12 guest bedrooms

The Alice Hawthorn, a rural pub in Yorkshire, has added 12 guest bedrooms in a bid to diversify its income stream.

The Grade-II listed property is the last remaining pub in the village of Nun Monkton and now features four guest bedrooms on the first floor of the pub and eight around a new courtyard, which extends the village green into the pub’s rear garden.

The guest bedrooms are supported by new ancillary service areas, including housekeeping and linen stores, and staff accommodation.

Architectural practice De Matos Ryan headed the project and took inspiration from the Norse ‘garth’ (‘grassy cloister’ or ‘clearing in the woods’).

The pub says the redevelopment has created new revenue streams for the restaurant and bar business, improved visitor footfall and dwell time and, most critically, increased propensity to spend within the local economy.

Angus Morrogh-Ryan, De Matos Ryan Director, comments: “Before our client took ownership in 2013, the pub struggled commercially and had even closed for a period in 2007.

“Despite significant investment in a new kitchen and the wholesale refurbishment of the ground floor pub spaces, it was not yet a sustainable business. To become solvent long term, it needed to increase its appeal to a broader audience. Therefore, the brief was to provide tourists, as well as the local community, with a high-quality but affordable basecamp from which to enjoy the surrounding landscape and visitor attractions.”

Kate Harpin, Owner of The Alice Hawthorn, added: “We were very excited with the shape of the plans as they evolved, and the finished result has exceeded our expectations. We have twelve beautiful guest bedrooms, every one of them perfect in its own way. The beer garden has been flanked by the new buildings, making an atmospheric, sheltered and relaxing place to enjoy a pint and a tasty plate.

“The buildings, imagined as agricultural stables, stores, and barn, work brilliantly in our setting, and I have no doubt will get even better with age and weather. However, best of all, our guests love it, and the sense of pride exuded by the staff is wonderful. Since reopening, business has never been better.”