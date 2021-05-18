The Balmoral appoints new head chef for Michelin-starred restaurant from Northcote

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, has appointed Mathew Sherry as its new head chef at Number One, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant.

Edinburgh-born Sherry joins from his role as head chef at Northcote in Lancashire, where he worked closed with executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen

Prior to Northcote, Sherry honed his skills under chef patron Dominic Jack, working for seven years at Castle Terrace in Edinburgh during the restaurant’s Michelin-starred reign.

In his new position he will work alongside The Balmoral’s executive chef Gary Robinson and has developed a new 3-course menu and 7-course seasonal menu at Number One.

Commenting on the new appointment, Robinson, said: “Excellence is at the heart of everything we do at The Balmoral and Mathew brings this ethos in abundance. His flair and classical training, coupled with his passion for incredible Scottish produce, makes for an exciting chapter ahead for Number One.”

Mathew Sherry, head chef of Number One added: “I am honoured to return to my home city to head up the kitchen at such an iconic restaurant and work with the many seasoned professionals already here at The Balmoral. I am thoroughly enjoying working closely with Restaurant Manager, Emma Lonie and her established front of house team.”

Number One opened in 1997 and was first awarded a Michelin star in 2003.

Sherry is looking to expand his kitchen team and welcomes applications from chefs who share his love of the Scottish larder. For further information on positions available visit: www.careers.roccofortehotels.com.