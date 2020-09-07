The Balmoral becomes first hotel in Scotland to scoop Five Stars from Forbes Travel Guide

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, has been named as the first hotel in Scotland to receive a Five-Star award from the Forbes Travel Guide.

Announcing some hotel and spa winners early ahead of the official spring 2021 big reveal, Forbes Travel Guide named The Balmoral in the Five Star category in Scotland for the first time.

All the winners announced were inspected prior to Covid-19.

The Balmoral’s general manager, Richard Cooke, said: “Receiving this amazing accolade is an honour for my team and I. Forbes Travel Guide is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after hospitality awards in the world and an independent measurement of success. Every day we strive to evolve and improve by working together to create memorable experiences for our guests. We have been working towards this goal since Forbes Travel Guide arrived in Scotland and to be the first hotel in the country to be awarded Five Stars is truly humbling.”

The Balmoral adds the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award to a strong list of accolades received in the past year including an AA 5 Red Star award; one Michelin star and 4 AA Rosettes for the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant, Number One, and a Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice award naming the hotel as the Top Hotel in the UK outside of London.

“We extend huge congratulations to the entire team at The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel, for achieving the first ever Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating in Scotland,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

He added, “It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, but the team demonstrated sheer excellence and dedication, delivered in a uniquely friendly manner. It’s no surprise that they achieved a perfect score in ‘Courtesy and manners’ and we’d also like to extend a nod to the housekeeping staff who are exceptional.”

A gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958, Forbes Travel Guide’s luxury travel rating recognises the world’s finest properties. Anonymous inspectors check into a hotel for at least two nights, then test up to 900 objective standards.

