The Beaumont Hotel brings Duncan Palmer as managing director and appoints new chairman

The Beaumont Hotel has appointed Duncan Palmer as its new managing director and brought in Sir Nicholas Soames to take up the position of chairman.

Palmer will replace general manager Jannes Soerensen, who is to depart after more than five years in the role.

Sir Nicholas has been on the Board of The Beaumont since April 2020, and will take on the role of chairman on 21 April. Palmer will also join on this date.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both will oversee the hotel’s development as it reopens this summer after completing a refurbishment during lockdown.

Sir Nicholas was a Member of Parliament for over 25 years, presenting both Mid Sussex and Crawley.

He served as a junior Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and from 1994-1997 he was Minister of State for the Armed Forces. Between November 2003 and May 2005 Sir Nicholas served in the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Secretary of State for Defence. He is the President and Patron of many charities and local bodies in Mid Sussex.

Palmer has worked in the luxury hotel industry for over 35 years, and was most recently managing director at The Murray in Hong Kong.

He previously spent 11 years at Langham Hospitality Group, where he oversaw the creation of its flagship property The Langham, London.

Other roles included regional vice president, Europe, regional director of operations in Indonesia, and vice president of design for the group worldwide out of Hong Kong.

His previous 15 years in general manager positions were at The Sukhothai, Bangkok, The Connaught and The Savoy in London, and the Mandarin Oriental in Jakarta.

He said: “I have been a big admirer of The Beaumont’s unique style and impeccable service since it opened in 2014, and am delighted to be joining at this exciting moment in its short but distinguished history. I have already been hugely impressed with the vision and ambition for the hotel, and with the obvious quality of its team. I cannot wait to get started.”

Sir Nicholas Soames said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chairman of The Beaumont, and am very much looking forward to helping the team achieve the huge potential that we see for this outstanding hotel.

We are also absolutely thrilled to have someone of Duncan’s experience and calibre joining The Beaumont in the role of managing director. He is a renowned figure in the luxury hotel world, and has an extraordinary track record of achieving fantastic results for some of the best-known brands and properties in the industry. He is the ideal person to steer The Beaumont into an exciting new chapter as it prepares to welcome guests back this summer.

“On behalf of entire team, I would also like to thank Jannes for his outstanding professionalism, dedication and loyalty to The Beaumont, and to wish him all the very best for the future.”

Pictured: Duncan Palmer