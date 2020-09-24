The Beaumont to remain closed until spring 2021 to work on ‘long planned improvements’

The Beaumont in London is to remain closed until late spring 2021 to start work on an expansion project that will see an adjoining building converted into 25 new bedrooms.

The luxury hotel, which closed in March following government advice, said the project was part of ‘long-planned improvements’ at the property and will see the neighbouring 2 Providence Court transformed to accommodate the new bedrooms and meeting space.

The decision was made to remain closed to allow ‘disruptive and noisy’ demolition works and basement digging to take place without disturbance to hotel guests.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two rooms on the first floor of the existing buildings will also be converted into one large one-bedroom suite, while a soft refurbishment of the Cub Room, the Magritte Bar and The Colony Grill Room will also be undertaken.

The gym in the hotel’s spa will also be enlarged.

All staff will be retained throughout the temporary closure.

Speaking to BH, general manager Jannes Soerensen said: “Amid this devastating time for our industry, I am delighted to be able to announce some positive news; looking towards a brighter future for London hospitality. We are excited about the next chapter and the extension of The Beaumont. The team will remain with the hotel during the closure to ensure our reopening is a full success.”

The Beaumont opened in 2014, and marked the first foray into the hotel sector for Chris Corbin and Jeremy King.