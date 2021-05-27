The Belfry appoints new hotel manager from Fairmont St Andrews

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, has appointed Ed Richardson as hotel manager.

Richardson has over 22 years of experience in the hospitality industry having led teams in luxury hotels across Asia, China, Australasia & the Middle East.

He joins The Belfry from his most recent role as hotel manager at Fairmont St Andrews Scotland.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some of his previous properties include Shangri-La Pudong Shanghai, Hyatt Regency Coolum, Australia and the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah.

On joining The Belfry team, Richardson said: “I am thrilled to be working at such an iconic hotel and resort and with such a talented team. My ethos is all about the customer journey, making sure that every guest leaves us having had an experience that they won’t forget, something which certainly holds true at The Belfry. The demand for staycations is high this year and I am very excited to be working with the team to showcase the world class facilities and service that The Belfry has to offer.”

Commenting on Ed Richardson’s appointment, Chris Eigelaar, resort general manager at The Belfry said: “We are very pleased to have Ed join The Belfry team. He brings a wealth of international experience in the hospitality industry as well as great passion for customer service. He is a fantastic addition to the team, and we look forward to the incredible expertise that he will bring to the role.”