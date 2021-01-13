The Belfry promotes from within for resort general manager role

The Belfry Hotel in Sutton Coldfield has announced the promotion of Chris Eigelaar to the role of resort general manager.

Eigelaar, who joined The Belfry in 2018 as general manager, has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector having worked in hotels and resorts across the UK, including DoubleTree by Hilton, Locke Hotels, Sofitel, The Midland Hotel and QHotels.

He will now oversee The Belfry Hotel & Resort’s 319 bedrooms, multiple restaurants and bars including Ryder Grill and The Brabazon Bar, events and meetings spaces, leisure club, The Belfry Spa and the hotel three golf courses.

Story continues below Advertisement

Commenting on his promotion, Chris Eigelaar said: “It is an honour to take on the role of Resort General Manager and continue to deliver and build on what we’ve created at the Belfry and ensure we retain our position as a major player in the hospitality industry, while still offering our guests the same warm and welcoming award-winning Belfry experience that we are renowned for. I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities with the Belfry team.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort was recently announced as the venue for the much-anticipated Betfred British Masters 2021, and recently retained its position as the World’s Best Golf Hotel, England’s Best Golf Hotel and England’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards, and England’s Leading Resort and England’s Leading Conference Hotel at the World Travel Awards.