THE BIG INTERVIEW: Jorge De Jesus, general manager at Beaverbrook on the launch of the brand’s new London outpost

Beaverbrook Townhouse is the London outpost of its Surrey sister and marks an epic partnership between development powerhouse Cadogan Estates and the slick, well-oiled hotel business headed up by a Cadbury’s heir. We get the inside scoop on the new venture from GM Jorde de Jesus as the luxury property opens its doors.

When a hospitality pioneer and property stalwart team up to launch a new luxury hotel in the heart of Chelsea, the industry was bracing for something big.

In August last year, it was announced that Beaverbrook, the Surrey hotel inspired by the history and life of MP Lord Beaverbrook, was to partner with Cadogan Estates to put the wheels in motion for a new £25m boutique hotel venture, four years after the Beaverbrook name made its debut.

The project has seen the transformation of two Georgian townhouses on Sloane Street opposite the Grade-II listed Cadogan Place Gardens into the London extension of the country club, hotel and spa which opened in August 2017.

Beaverbrook is the brainchild of Longshot, a company headed by childhood pals Joel Cadbury (of the chocolate fame) and Ollie Vigors, who acquired the estate alongside directors Ian Todd and Tim Edwards and advertising guru Sir Frank Lowe who is creative director.

The hotel in Leatherhead Surrey first opened its doors in August 2017 with the launch of the Garden House, followed by the Main House and Dining Room Japanese restaurant.

The Coach House Health Club & Spa opened later completing the final phase of launch.

The addition rounded off a £90m complete restoration of the former home of media mogul Lord Beaverbrook, which had been ongoing since 2011.

The new Beaverbrook Townhouse opened in September, two years after both conversations and construction initially started and was a ‘natural fit’ for both the Beaverbrook empire and Cadogan Estates.

“The opportunity came up organically; we hadn’t been actively looking to grow,” Jorge de Jesus, general manager at Beaverbrook & Beaverbrook Town House told BH. “Our focus has not been on expanding, it’s just been about providing the best experience possible. This opportunity came up and it felt it would be a very sensible move for us and a perfect partnership with Cadogan Estates.”

Family-owned Cadogan Estates owns 93 acres of Chelsea and Kensington, includes residential properties, offices and retail space and has other hotel partnerships in the capital, including the Belmond Cadogan Hotel, and 11 Cadogan Estates, operated by Iconic Luxury Hotels. The aim with Beaverbrook Townhouse was to create a ‘timeless elegant, English luxury hotel’ in a bid to further expand the hotel, food and drink offering in the area.

Design inspiration

The Georgian townhouses were previously apartments commissioned by Charles Sloane Cadogan, which were demolished, before being rebuilt as the new hotel, whilst ensuring the charm and character of its heritage was retained.

The new property comprises 14 suites, all named after London theatres, and designed by advertising mogul and the brand’s creative director Sir Frank Lowe and Nicola Harding, who previously styled The Garden House at Beaverbrook in Surrey and The Mitre in Hampton Court.

Room rates start at £400 and go up to £900 depending on which bedroom you choose. De Jesus admits this is a ‘starting rate’ and will ‘mature over time’ as business gets stronger.

Harding has sourced fabrics, furnishings and fittings from an array of local London-based suppliers, including antique chairs from Howe, cushions by Penny Worrall, lampshades by Rosi de Ruig, decorative lighting from Vaughan Designs, ironmongery by Joseph Giles and trimmings from Samuel & Sons.

“I try to avoid the word ‘hotel’, as we don’t think of ourselves as a hotel,” explains de Jesus. “We are a collection of luxury houses. 14 bedrooms in a townhouse is ideal; would we have a few more? Potentially, but we would never be ‘just another hotel’. We like to think if Lord Beaverbrook was alive today this is where he would stay when in London. From a design point of view, the service we offer, we try and run it as a house.

“Even at Beaverbrook, it’s a collection of houses – the Garden House, the Coach House and so on,” he adds.

Much like its Surrey sister, Beaverbrook Townhouse recalls Lord Beaverbrook’s colourful life, but this time in London and at his Fleet Street residence, where he hosted high profile friends, including Ian Fleming, Winston Churchill, Rudyard Kipling, Elizabeth Taylor and Laurence Olivier.

Vibrant colour schemes and statement wallpaper, including bespoke marbled collages and pineapple motifs and a collector’s stash of prints, posters, photographs, art and memorabilia, give guests a glimpse into the life and style he had.

Restaurant operations

Again operating in tune with Beaverbrook, the Townhouse is home to a 60-cover Japanese restaurant and bar, the Fuji Grill and Omakase Sushi Bar and like the Dining Room at Beaverbrook, will serve dishes such as ‘Charcoal’ Wagyu with Juniper Miso.

De Jesus says it was a ‘brave decision’ to launch a Japanese restaurant in the rolling hills of Surrey back in 2017, but its ‘incredible success’ meant it was a ‘no brainer’ for the London hotel.

Ex-Roka cook Alex Del is head chef, head sommelier is Giovanni Tallu and restaurant general manager Trudi Fairweather brings 22 years’ experience at Nobu to the role. Alan Cook, Beaverbrook’s bars manager, has curated the cocktail list.

There is also a meeting room and ‘perfumed garden’. Instead of a formal reception area, there’s a snug library, brimming with London-centric tomes and instead of formal staff, ‘personal assistants’ are on hand to help guests check in and out.

De Jesus will be overseeing both properties in the Beaverbrook fold, but admits the business in London has a ‘very strong team’ so will be capable of driving the business forward. The two hotels are already feeding off each other successfully and when news of the London outpost was circulated amongst Beaverbrook members first broke, initial interest went through the roof.

De Jesus explains: “We send an email newsletter to our database and we had the highest opening rate ever when we first revealed the Townhouse; both our guests and members were very excited.”

Membership is a core part of the business at Beaverbrook and a similar approach will be taken for the new London hotel. Many members of the Surrey hotel live close to the Townhouse and while each property will operate a separate membership programme, de Jesus says he wants these people to see it as ‘a second home’. “You want engagement from your members and people to use the space on a regular basis,” he says.

Beaverbrook bounces back

Beaverbrook in Surrey was created to be a hybrid hospitality model, hosting both resident guests and members in a deliberate intent to create something unique. The model has evolved as the business grows, and its 35 bedrooms, a spa, two restaurants and a host of event spaces spread across 400 acres of the estate have been ‘incredibly busy’ across both these markets since reopening.

Beaverbrook is as much a members club as it is a hotel for everyone,” says de Jesus, “so our members typically get benefits but we provide the best experience for everyone. We focus on ‘having a license to charm’.

“Reopening has been incredibly positive; we’ve been very busy. Beaverbrook is one of those places that thrives on people and having guests and employees back has brought to soul back to the property,” he adds.

Much like the rest of the luxury provincial hotel market in the UK, Beaverbrook has had a profitable summer, reaping the benefits of the staycation boom and the high demand from members. Now the business is seeing a shift in interest as the first embers of the MICE market begin to flicker.

“We are seeing a turn now; we’ve seen some luxury brands wanting to come for small corporate breaks. We are as busy in September as we were in July and August,” de Jesus says.

“The MICE market is starting to come back with a high level of confidence too. We feel the leisure market came back very strong and I feel now there is a high level of corporate confidence coming. Some corporate retreats are booked very far in advance too.”

Average stay has increased too.

De Jesus explains: “Pre-lockdown, our average stay was shorter – we went from a two-night average stay to three, four nights, so almost double. The corporates as well, are booking for three, four nights rather than just the one-day meeting. There is a new normal for sure; I’m not sure how long it is here to stay, but it will be interesting to watch over next couple of months.”

Another positive indication that momentum will continue after this summer’s success, is the gradual return of the US market and Beaverbrook has introduced a new strategy to specifically bring in business from across the pond and maximise international sales. Pre-lockdown Beaverbrook relied heavily on domestic bookings, with 90% of bookings coming from within the UK and predominantly London.

“We are seeing the first signs of international, US markets making bookings,” de Jesus says, “and we have just introduced a new sales, marketing and PR presence in the US to begin a drive over there. Weddings and celebrations have proved strong from the US too. From spring to summer next year we have a strong US customer base, it seems everyone in the US is waiting until restrictions lift; the anticipation is there.”

Timing has worked out well with the launch of the brand’s first London outpost only helping to fuel interest in Beaverbrook further from overseas.

“Last year as well we didn’t have a London presence so now we are starting to see the benefits of having Beaverbrook Townhouse and how that influences people’s travel plans,” he explains.

“We launched a new package called ‘City to Silence’, including a stays across both properties and the first enquiry we had was a 20-night stay from the US; 10 at Townhouse and 10 in the countryside which is fantastic.”

Growth and development plans

Beaverbrook’s incredible success since its launch in 2017 would warrant speculation that expansion was a no brainer. The hotel is consistently the muse for A-listers’ Instagram posts and has a membership waiting list that would be the envy of any London club, so demand is only on the up. And with only 35 bedrooms, it’s a natural step that the hotel would think about growing its inventory.

“There are some plans in motion to expand Beaverbrook within the Estate,” de Jesus explains. “but we have to be 100% confident with any project we do.

“We will be adding the Dower House, an individual house within the Estate that will be a contained experience of the highest quality. It’ll be very exclusive and come with its own swimming pool, butler, chef and housekeeper; it’ll be our best product.”

Aside from this, a larger project is already underway as the Estate looks to utilise its vast acres of land. A building previously occupied by Beaverbrook employees has now been vacated and is being transformed into 21 additional rooms. ‘Mickleham Village’ will also have its own restaurant and promises to be a ‘little more relaxed’ than The Garden House at Beaverbrook.

“We are constructing in keeping with the integrity of the original building and its history. Every house within the Estate has its unique design, with a slightly different experience and character,” adds de Jesus. “Construction has already started, and I see it being about two and a half years’ away, all subject to planning.

“Treehouse dining experience is also something we are contemplating,” he adds, “we like to be the first with something and as far as we know, it hasn’t been done in the UK in the way we would want to do it.”

Despite these plans, and the launch of Beaverbrook Townhouse, de Jesus insists that a third site is not on the agenda currently. “Our focus is not on expanding in terms of sites at the moment,” he says, “we are not actively looking at anything.

“We’d rather focus on less projects and make sure we deliver that 100%.”